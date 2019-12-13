Grindr rolls out new features for countries where LGBTQ identity puts users at risk

Grindr announced a rollout of new features designed to help users in countries where the prevailing culture of homophobia, biophobia, and transphobia puts them at risk.

In what it describes as “part of its continued commitment to the safety and security” of its users, the popular dating/hook-up app is introducing new features including: 1) the ability for users to “unsend” messages that they want to remove from the conversation; 2) expiring photos that give users the ability to have their personal photos disappear from a conversation as a protective measure; and 3) screenshot blocking for photos, chats, and profiles. The latter is a particularly important feature which allows users to protect their identity when sharing content that could personally identify them in areas where it is illegal or unsafe to be LGBTQ. These new security features are a part of the company’s continued efforts to make user safety a top priority.

Scott Chen, President of Grindr, said in a statement, “As Grindr has grown to become a vital part of the gay, bi, trans, and queer community, we feel a responsibility to provide important information and evolving tools to facilitate our users’ safe dating experience. Our work in improving the well-being for the LGBTQ community around the globe is far from finished, but we are proud of these additional features to help provide a safer platform for our users.

In addition, Grindr has unveiled a Holistic Security Guide, covering: 1) digital security; 2) personal safety; and 3) emotional well-being. As part of Grindr’s ongoing efforts to enhance its security features, the company has partnered with LGBTQ activists and online safety advocates around the world, such as Article 19, on this Holistic Security Guide. The Guide will debut in six languages – English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Russian and Nigerian Pidgin – and can be found in two formats. The first is in the form of a FAQ much like Grindr’s Sexual Health Resource Center (SHRC) and the Gender Identity Resource Center (GIRC). The second is a standalone report written by Azza Sultan, Associate Director of Grindr for Equality, which can be found on Grindr for Equality’s website.

Grindr for Equality (G4E) is an initiative within Grindr focused on the ever-evolving mission to promote justice, health, safety, and more for LGBTQ+ individuals around the globe. G4E works with health, digital rights and LGBTQ/human righs organizations as well as local community leaders and queer activists to find ways of using the Grindr app, technology and platform to mobilize, inform, protect and empower Grindr users. Grindr for Equality also recently announced that it granted $100,000 to LGBTQ activists and organizations in the Middle East-North Africa region.

The director of Grindr for Equality, Jack Harrison-Quintana, said, “We are so proud to introduce these new security features, along with the Holistic Security Guide, as we continue to promote safety and justice for our users around the globe. We are grateful for the feedback from users and the various organizations and activists around the world who have helped us to continue improving the quality of life for Grindr users.”

In addition to Grindr’s efforts to advance user safety and security, Grindr is working towards a kinder, more respectful community. To learn more, visit kindr.grindr.com.