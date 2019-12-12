The Last Page: Joseph Knoll

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

This issue, we check in with founder of SPEKTRUM Health Joseph Knoll from Central Florida. Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Hometown: Elmira, New York

Identifies As: Gay

Pronouns: He/Him/His

Out Year: 1999

Profession: Nurse Practitioner

Professional Role Model: Dr. David Lyter

Autobiography Title: “My Life As A Blooper Reel“ or “A Series Of Fortunate Gay Events”

Hobbies: Boating, traveling, shopping

What do you do professionally?

I am an Advance Practice Registered Nurse. I founded and run SPEKTRUM Health; a different type of LGBTQA health experience.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

I support improved physical and mental health goals for LGBTQA people. The organization I founded works hard to provide these services to people local and throughout the country. We are a true charity, raising money to help people who could otherwise not afford the services they require to achieve peak health.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

Out & About.

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

Light Up The Courtyard at Parliament House. It’s the gayest Christmas event around and I love it!

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

I love the significant amount of talent found in our community. From drag performers to comedians and actors. Attending any LGBTQA entertainment event in Central Florida is guaranteed to be a good time.

What would you like to see improved in the local LGBTQ community?

I would like to see better cohesiveness and teamwork between the LGBTQA organizations. If we work together we could accomplish so much more.

What would you like our readers to know about you?

I am a fast-paced, motivated individual who hides my sensitive side very well.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Listen more, watch more, learn more, remember more.

What inspired you want to get into the healthcare field?

I have always gotten a good feeling from helping people. As I have grown in the healthcare profession I realized there are other ways to help people that could be more impactful. By helping individuals make their own health goals and spending time coaching them I can empower them to maintain it.

What does SPEKTRUM Health offer that patients can’t get anywhere else?

We offer a better health experience. There are lots of options for healthcare, but I can promise that no organization works as hard as mine to ensure that our patients are listened to, cared for and empowered to achieve — and most importantly maintain — their health goals. We work very hard to take the workload and burden off our patients and keep accessing healthcare in a simple, and sometimes fun, process. We have a variety of convenient and alternative ways to access our services and the best part is there is still way more to come!