onePULSE Foundation receives $1 million donation from AdventHealth

ORLANDO | The onePULSE Foundation announced Dec. 11 that AdventHealth will be donating $1 million to the nonprofit to help in building the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.

The donation will also fund a healthcare-focused scholarship and assist in developing the museum’s educational curriculum.

“AdventHealth is a faith-based organization committed to whole-person care in our community, which includes treating body, mind and spirit,” said Daryl Tol, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, in a press release. “Part of that commitment is healing broken hearts and helping mend the brokenhearted. Our hope is this memorial will foster the healing process, and inspire a spirit of love and compassion, as well as a sense of gratitude for the first responders, clinical professionals and other heroes who acted so selflessly after the unspeakable attack on our community.”

AdventHealth’s donation will be made to onePULSE over a three-year period. A portion of the donation will initially go toward the construction of the memorial and museum. In the subsequent years, the donation will support onePULSE Academy, a diversity and inclusion curriculum that will be available inside the museum, for use in schools and in corporate environments. The donation will also provide an annual scholarship of $15,000 to be awarded to a student seeking a career in healthcare.

“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift from AdventHealth and their outstanding commitment to whole-person care in our community,” said Barbara Poma, onePULSE Foundation CEO, in a statement. “Donations like this are critical to help us fulfill our mission and we appreciate their leadership in inspiring others to give.”

According to the Orlando Sentinel, onePULSE has now raised $18 million of the projected $40 million needed to build the museum and memorial.

AdventHealth’s gift comes less than two weeks after onePULSE began its application period for the inaugural 49 Legacy Scholarships. The 49 Legacy Scholarships program, which launched online Dec. 1, will award 49 individual scholarships annually — each up to $10,000 — for use at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools. Each of the 49 scholarships will be for a field of study based on the interests, careers or aspirations of each of the 49 victims.

onePULSE Foundation selected the winning design for the Pulse Memorial & Museum in October. The project is expect to be completed in 2022.

For more information on the project, the foundation’s work and to apply for one of the 49 scholarships, visit onePULSEFoundation.org.