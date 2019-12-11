Jonathan Groff joins ‘Matrix’ sequel

Out actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the upcoming film “Matrix 4.”

According to Collider, Groff has been added to the roster of names confirmed to be involved in the much-anticipated sequel to the now-classic mind-bending sci-fi trilogy.

Details about his role are being kept quiet, for now, but the Broadway veteran (“Spring Awakening,” “Hamilton”) is the second openly gay actor to be cast in the film, following the previously announced Neil Patrick Harris, who is rumored to be playing a villain. The film will be directed by trans filmmaker Lana Wachowski, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. She returns to the franchise she helped create with her sister Lilly, who is also trans. They are also known for helping create the popular Netflix series, “Sense8.”

The 34-year-old Groff is widely known as the voice of Kristoff in Disney’s mega-hits “Frozen” and “Frozen 2.” He is also known for his current starring role in the Netflix psychological crime drama, “Mindhunter,” as well as his work on LGBTQ fan-favorite shows “Glee” and “Looking.”

Groff will appear in the film with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, all of whom are reprising their roles from the original trilogy, along with fellow newcomers Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick.

The film begins production at the beginning of next year, according to Variety.