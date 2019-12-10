Pantene releases new trans-inclusive holiday ad

In partnership with GLAAD and the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, Pantene is launching a new ad campaign this season in hope of promoting awareness of the challenges facing many LGBTQ+ people during the holidays.

As reported by People, the ad features TCLA’s performing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and hopes to spread some love during a time of the year that can often be difficult for those whose gender identity or sexual orientation aren’t accepted by their families. Intercut with the chorus singing are scenes of individual members as they prepare for their own holiday homecomings.

According to the official ad campaign description:

“137 million Americans will travel home this holiday season, but, 44% of LGBTQ+ people feel they can’t come home as their true selves, fearing their identity (including hair, makeup and personal style) won’t be accepted. Let’s make the most wonderful time of year wonderful for all. Because no matter when you come home, where you call home, or who you come home to—coming home should be #BeautifuLGBTQ.”

According to a statement from Procter & Gamble (Pantene’s parent company), Vice President Ilaria Resta says, “Inclusion is at the heart of Pantene’s mission to celebrate the beauty of all transformations and of all people. Hearing these LGBTQ individuals speak about the trials and triumphs of going home for the holidays—as well as their irrepressible desire to be their true selves—will inspire others in the community and remind us all what true beauty is about.”

Pantene has pledged to donate $100,000 to Family Equality. It has also promoted National Coming Out Day and Spirit Day on its social media profiles.

The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles is the first totally trans-identified choir in America.

The campaign has also released a series of profile videos, featuring individual chorus members Steven, Miliana, Crystal, and MJ. You can watch all the videos below: