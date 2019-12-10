Golden Globe nods recognize queer content, performers

ABOVE: Billy Porter in “Pose.” Image via FX.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominations for its 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, and once again the list of nominees includes nods for several LGBTQ-inclusive films, actors and characters.

The honorees were announced in a Los Angeles presentation Monday morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson. They were joined by Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, HFPA President Lorenzo Soria, and Dick Clark Productions Executive Producer and Executive VP of television Barry Adelman.

In performance categories, several openly LGBTQ performers were nominated. Out actor Billy Porter received his second nomination in a row as Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama), for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s “Pose,” for which he won an Emmy in September. In the same category, Ben Platt was nominated for his lead role in Netflix’s “The Politician,” while the show itself was nominated for Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy).

Out Irish actor Andrew Scott received a nod as Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series (Comedy) for his role as “Hot Priest” in “Fleabag.” For Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), out actress Beanie Feldstein was nominated for her portrayal of high school overachiever Molly in the hilarious sleeper hit, “Booksmart.”

The performance nominations also include four LGBTQ allies playing queer characters: Taran Egerton for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for playing Elton John in “Rocketman,” Antonio Banderas for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory,” Margot Robbie for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture in “Bombshell,” and Jodie Comer for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series (Drama) in “Killing Eve.”

In addition to the aforementioned Best Comedy Series nod to “The Politician,” “Killing Eve” was also nominated for Best Television Series (Drama). In what was described by GLAAD as “one of the bigger snubs,” “Pose” was notably absent from the latter category. It also failed to score acting nominations for any of its leading actresses, all of whom are transgender.

In film categories, “Rocketman” received a nod as Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). The Best Foreign Language Film nominations include two queer films, the period lesbian romance “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Pain and Glory.”

“Rocketman,” a musical fantasy biopic of singer Elton John, also snagged a nomination for John himself in the categort of Best Original Song (Motion Picture) for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again.”

Though it does not feature explicitly LGBTQ content, Taika Waititi’s Nazi-themed anti-hate satire “Jojo Rabbit,” which strongly implies a queer relationship between two supporting characters, picked up nominations for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), as well as Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for juvenile leading actor Roman Griffin Davis.

In a statement, GLAAD’s Director of Entertainment Media Jeremy Blacklow said:

“Golden Globe nominations for LGBTQ-inclusive films including “Rocketman,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and “Pain and Glory,” along with television series “The Politician” and “Killing Eve,” continue a tradition of recognizing extraordinary talent by the Hollywood Forward Press Association. Well-deserved nominations for several LGBTQ roles, as well as for out actors Billy Porter, Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt, and Andrew Scott, provide both a reason to celebrate and a reminder for how audiences and critics alike support and applaud authentic LGBTQ storytelling.”

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on Jan. 5, 2020. Ricky Gervais will host for the fourth time.

You can read the full list of nominations here.