PHOTOS: Parliament House’s courtyard gets lit for the holiday season

ORLANDO | Parliament House Orlando rang in the season with holiday cheer during its annual Light Up the Courtyard festivities Dec. 7.

After a lively dance number from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stars Jack Skellington and Sally, Parliament House Entertainment Director Ms. Darcel Stevens called for all the trees in the courtyard to be lit up. Then attendees watched as Santa Claus, Mitzvah Moose, Krampus and other various holiday characters paraded down the courtyard with local LGBTQ organizations including the Central Florida Sounds of Freedom Band and Color Guard and the Orlando Youth Alliance.

Parliament House’s courtyard will remain lit up and festive throughout the holiday season, so be sure to head over and check it out.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.