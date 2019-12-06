Netflix delivers trailer for RuPaul’s new show

ABOVE: RuPaul as Ruby Red in “AJ and the Queen,” photo via Netflix.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for RuPaul’s new scripted series.

“AJ and the Queen,” created by RuPaul with Michael Patrick King (“Sex and the City”), debuts on the streaming network in January, and although we’ve gotten a quick teaser trailer for it already, this is the first extended look we’ve been given to date.

The show’s synopsis, according to the press material, reads:

“Robert Lee (RuPaul), better known as the drag queen Ruby Red, has big dreams of opening his very own drag club. After years of performing in clubs all across the country, he has scrimped and saved and is one signed lease away from turning his dreams into a reality until he realizes he’s been swindled by a charismatic grifter (Josh Segarra) and his eye-patch wearing partner-in-crime, Lady Danger (Tia Carrere). With his heart broken and money stolen, Robert has no choice but to pick up the pieces and start over, and a cross country Ruby Red roadshow provides the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“But when AJ (Izzy G.), a scrappy, streetwise 10-year-old escaping a difficult home life, stows away in Robert’s rundown RV, the consummate performer suddenly finds himself in a new set of shoes: de facto parent. Fabulously mismatched yet perfectly paired, AJ and Ruby must find a way to navigate through tough times as they learn a few tricks from one another and roll on to brighter days. Michael-Leon Wooley and Katerina Tannenbaum also co-star.”

The show lists Michael Patrick King, RuPaul Charles, and Jhoni Marchinko as Executive Producers, with King as the showrunner. It’s produced by MPK Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV.

You can watch the trailer below: