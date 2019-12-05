Watermark Giveaway: Tickets to see ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ hosted by Nina West

It’s the holidays and Watermark wants to gift you a pair of tickets to see some the most popular queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” this season!

“A Drag Queen Christmas” — hosted by Nina West and featuring Latrice Royal, Shuga Cain, Shea Coulee, William, Thorgy Thor, Lady Bunny and more singing seasonal classics and bringing that naughty holiday spirit — will be at The Plaza Live in Orlando Dec. 27 and the Straz Center in Tampa Dec. 29.

We have two tickets for each show, so to enter just comment down below whether you want tickets to the Orlando show or the Tampa show. It’s that easy!

We will select the winners at random on Dec. 19 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you. Winners will pick up tickets from the theater’s will call window the day of the event.

Happy holidays from all of us here at Watermark and good luck!