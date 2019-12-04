Free PrEP program unveiled under Trump’s HIV initiative

In the same week World AIDS Day was recognized, the Trump administration has unveiled a new program to provide free PrEP as part of the initiative to beat the epidemic by 2030.

Secretary of Health & Human Services Alex Azar announced the plan, known as “Ready, Set, PrEP,” in a conference call Tuesday with reporters, calling the initiative “a major step forward in the president’s plan to end the HIV epidemic in America.”

“We believe the president’s HIV initiative is and will come to be seen as one of the major health initiatives of the early 21st century,” Azar said. “The president’s HIV initiative is a huge opportunity to make an impact on Americans’ health and well-being. We have the tools to stop the spread of HIV in its tracks. Now it’s about execution.”

Among the details Azar enumerated was the number to call to enlist in “Ready, Set, PrEP,” 855-447-8410, and the website, GetYourPrEP.com.

To receive the free PrEP, Azar said an individual must have no prescription drug coverage, test negative for HIV and have a valid on-label prescription for PrEP.

Azar said HHS will cover the cost for the free PrEP through March 30 2020, but then private pharmaceutical retailers — CVS Health, Walgreens and RiteAid — will donate their pharmacy dispensing services to HHS and distribute the medication at its stores and via mail with no cost delivery.

“Although many programs already exist to expand PrEP access and affordability, our program is of a totally different scale,” Azar said. “It is a national comprehensive approach to free PrEP access to the uninsured, which differs from programs that focus on particular areas or on co-pays in particular.”

Asked about the cost, Azar said HHS is using a system through the pharmaceutical giant Gilead that costs the U.S. government about $200 per bottle and goes to the company, but avoids other costs such as retail and distribution.

The new free PrEP program, Azar said, is the implementation of the announcement earlier this year that Gilead would donate the medication to the U.S. government, which President Trump touted on his Twitter account. At the same time, HHS and Gilead are in the middle of litigation over a patent dispute over PrEP, but Azar said is unrelated to the free PrEP initiative.

“Ready, Set, PrEP” is part of the Trump administration’s plan to reduce the rate of new HIV infections by 90 percent by the year 2030. As part of that initiative, which Trump touted in his State of the Union address, the White House requested an additional $300 million in HIV funding for domestic programs, but at the same time made drastic cuts to global programs.

Azar said 57 target jurisdictions by the year’s end will have received HHS grants to design their implementation strategies, and four jurisdictions have already received funding to begin hiring and implementation: Atlanta, East Baton Rouge, Baltimore and the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma.

However, Congress has yet to pass an appropriations bill to fund the U.S. government for fiscal year 2020, let alone this HIV/AIDS initiative in particular.

Azar said he hopes lawmakers will include that money as part of a continuing resolution or the upcoming budget for the Department of Health & Human Services, but failing that will seek funds from reprogramming through the White House Office of Management & Budget.