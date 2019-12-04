Central Florida man leaves boy on side of the road because he thinks he is gay

ABOVE: Evenaud Julmeus was arrested on Dec. 1 for the neglect of three children. (Photo from Haines City Police Department)

HAINES CITY, Florida | A Central Florida man was arrested and charged with child neglect for kicking a young boy out of his car and leaving him on the side of the road because he thought the boy was gay.

Evenaud Julmeus, 30, stopped in the turn lane of Highway 27 near the Haines City Police Department on the night of Dec. 1 and made the boy exit the vehicle with only a duffel bag containing a few articles of clothing, saying “the police will find you a new home.”

The police report notes that the unidentified boy was left with no food, water, money and no phone or way to contact anyone. The report does not specify Julmeus’ relation to the boy.

Though the police department was closed at the time, a bystander saw the entire incident happen and contacted HCPD.

When police arrived, the boy was upset and crying. He told police that they had a verbal argument after Julmeus saw male pornography on the boy’s cell phone. Julmeus told him to pack a bag and get into the car.

When Julmeus returned home, the boy’s mother had just gotten out of the shower. When he told her where her son was, she went to go get the boy from the police department, leaving her other two children with Julmeus while she was gone.

Trying to escape arrest, Julmeus fled the house before the police could get there, leaving the two young children home alone. One of the two children told the police that she had never been left home alone before.

According to Bay News 9, Julmeus has been charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.

“To leave a child all alone in a strange place in the middle of the night is an unconscionable thing to do,” Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky said in a statement. “We commend the witness who took it upon themselves to seek help for this child. We need more people like our witness and fewer people like our suspect.”