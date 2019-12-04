Billy Dee Williams says he sees himself as ‘feminine as well as masculine’

ABOVE: Billy Dee Williams in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” screenshot via Twitter.

82-year-old actor Billy Dee Williams, known to millions of “Star Wars” fans for playing Lando Calrissian in “The Empire Strikes Back,” has said that he sees himself as gender fluid – or at least that he sees himself as both masculine and feminine.

Williams, known for his charismatic good looks and suave demeanor, said in a lengthy interview with Esquire that the secret of being “cool” is simply to “be yourself.”

“I never tried to be anything except myself,” he explained. “I think of myself as a relatively colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.”

The actor said he learned about being cool growing up on the edge of Harlem, from the guys in the streets “who had a little more smoothness about them. He then went on to elaborate, “And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”