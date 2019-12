Are you a motivated individual who thrives in an independent work environment and would like to make a little extra money?

We have the perfect job for you!

Make $100-150 for just one day of work every other Thursday!

Applicant Requirements:

-Must be detail-oriented and able to make well-organized and legible notes.

-Strong customer service skills

-Provide your own reliable transportation.

Contact Kathleen Sadler: 813-655-9890 ext. 101 or email: Kathleen@WatermarkOnline.com.