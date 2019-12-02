Issue 26.24: U=U

What does Undetectable = Untransmittable mean for U?, St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando receive perfect HRC scores, Orange County Dems look ahead to 2020 elections, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 26.24 // November 27 – December 11, 2019

On the Cover | Page 21

U=U: What does Undetectable = Untransmittable mean for U? Cover layout design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

March of 2020 | Page 8

Orange County Dems rally against GOP as they look ahead to general elections.

Equality Champs | Page 10

St. Petersburg and Tampa receive perfect HRC scores in annual MEI.

Trans Inclusion | Page 12

Lawmakers file bills to expand hate crime law to include gender identity.

Shadowland | Page 31

Moving memoir revisits 1980s New York and the AIDS epidemic.

The Last Page | Page 46

Get to know Tampa Bay’s Karen Atwood, owner/operator Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers.

