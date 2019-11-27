Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Rob and Tony Domenico

Rob Domenico says he has the “Facebook algorithm gods” to thank for introducing him to his husband Tony Domenico.

While looking through the “People You May Know” section of the site, Rob came across Tony’s profile.

“One look at his kind eyes and infectious smile, I knew I had to do everything in my power to win the attention and affection of Tony,” Rob says.

Unfortunately, Rob had 5,000 friends, so he couldn’t add any more. He quickly decided to drop someone because every fiber of his being was telling him to connect with Tony.

“Someone posted an extremely negative post, and the rest is history,” Rob says. “The moral of this story is to obey your instincts and take a chance on love.”

Though Tony was living in Metamora, Ohio, he moved down to Florida when they decided to “make our long-distance love affair official.”

In February 2018, Rob surprised Tony with a hot air balloon ride over Orlando, then further surprised him when he got down on one knee and popped the question.

“We both love the ‘Up’ movie, so the balloon is very symbolic of our love story,” Rob says.

Their wedding hashtag — #UpUpAndAway2019 — even reflected their love for the Pixar film.

The couple tied the knot on the beach in St. Petersburg, with Tony’s sister Casie Carr officiating.

The wedding was attended by their closest friends. On Tony’s side, his friends from physical therapy school and his high school best friend attended and on Rob’s side, friends and entertainers Jamie Lee and Jessica Marquart as well as his closest male friends.

The reception also featured cigar rollers from Long Ash Cigars, cupcakes from Sweet by Holly and “Mama Ling-Ling’s Thanksgiving Sandwiches” from Pom Pom’s Teahouse & Sandwicheria of St. Pete, delivered by owner Tom Woodard himself.

“This [sandwich] has been an addiction of mine ever since I moved to Orlando and I am known for bringing out of town visitors to the Orlando location,” Rob says. “Pom nicknamed me ‘The Godfather of Pom Pom’s,’ so this was very special to include in our celebration.”

One of Rob and Tony’s favorite moments from the wedding was the reading of their vows.

“We both wrote our vows and kept them a secret from one another until the ceremony,” Rob says. “Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.”

The couple also surprised their guests when they did a choreographed dance to Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” as their first dance. Rob says the dance floor was “on fire all night long.”

You can watch a video of the happy couple’s first dance on YouTube below:

Engagement Date: Feb. 18, 2018

Wedding Date: Nov. 9, 2019

Officiant: Tony’s Sister Casie Carr

Venue: St. Petersburg Lion’s Club Beach House; Ceremony on the beach and reception indoors

Colors: Tiffany Blue & Guava

Wedding Song/Artist: “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga

Florist: Lee Forrest

Caterer: ExecuChef Catering

Bakery: Sweet by Holly

Photographer/Videographer: Kristopher Reynolds Photography

DJ/Entertainment: Dj Twisted Dee (Dee Martello)