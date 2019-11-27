The Last Page: Karen Atwood

The Last Page is dedicated to individuals who are making a positive impact on the LGBTQ community in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

This issue, we check in with Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers owner Karen Atwood from Sarasota. Keep an eye on this space to learn more about the movers and shakers of your community.

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Identifies As: Gay

Pronouns: She/Her

Out Year: 2001

Profession: Owner/Operator Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

Professional Role Model: Strong female leaders.

Autobiography Title: “Manifest Destiny”

Hobbies: Bowling, Reading, Traveling, Hanging out at the beach with my wife.

What do you do professionally?

I focus on building relationships, growing sales and overseeing the day to day operations of the restaurant, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers.

How do you champion for the local LGBTQ community?

Mellow is a destination for the LGBTQ community in Sarasota. We sponsor a variety of events, host fundraisers and strive to be visible and active wherever and whenever we can. We are also involved in a local LGBTQ bowling league called “A League of Our Own,” which is a recreational bowling league which donates its proceeds to local community non-profits such as CAN Community Health, ALSO Youth and Equality Florida. My wife, Keo Sarang, sits on the board and has championed the goal of growing the league in an effort to diversify the member base and to raise more money for the non-profits we support. This has become a fun and fulfilling part of our lives.

What is your favorite thing to read in Watermark?

The cover article for sure! Out and About is always fun!

What is your favorite local LGBTQ event?

Oh gosh, that’s hard to say. We enjoy attending Sarasota OUT events such as G2H2 and The Big Gay Beach Party. The Harvey Milk Festival is a MUST – and (selfishly), OUT with the Girls TTMM (Third Thursday at Mellow Mushroom) each month is always a blast!

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

The welcoming nature of the community and there is always something to do!

What would you like to see improved in the local LGBTQ community?

That’s hard to say, I love the community! I would like to see some of the disparate LGBTQ groups (Sarasota Pride, Harvey Milk Festival and Sarasota OUT) come together for improved planning, especially of our Pride Festival.

What would you like our readers to know about you?

If I could volunteer full time I would. I belong to the Sarasota Rotary Club and it’s been a humbling experience to be a part of such a service oriented organization. I wish I had more time to spend in the community and beyond, living the “Service Above Self” mantra.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Listen to your gut – for real, listen! Oh, and start saving money as early as possible!

What are some of the most rewarding aspects of running Mellow Mushroom?

I love the relationship aspect of it. Meeting new people, feeding those people and hearing how much they love Mellow!

How do you personally mellow out?

Keo and I love to just hang out at home and watch TV! It’s a great stress reliever for us.