Central Florida, Tampa Bay organizations recognize World AIDS Day 2019 with events

World AIDS Day is the first-ever global health day and has taken place every Dec. 1 since 1988. It is a day where the entire planet comes together to remember the nearly 40 million lives lost to the virus, but also to acknowledge those still living with the disease and to celebrate the advances made in fighting HIV/AIDS.

Several groups and organizations will be holding events on, and throughout the week surrounding, World AIDS Day in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay. We have gathered a list of events with information and links below for you to help raise funds, remember those we have lost, honor those living with the virus and places you can get tested.

Central Florida

World AIDS Day Gala

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7-11 p.m.

Venue 142, DeLand

DeLand Pride presents a World AIDS Day benefit gala with food, drinks and entertainment to raise money for Rising Against All Odds, which promotes health and disease prevention. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. For tickets and more information, visit DeLandPride.org/WAD.

Daytona Beach World AIDS Day 2019 Walk-A-Thon

Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.

The Terrace on Main, Daytona Beach

Join Project Safe Zone for a six-mile Walk-A-Thon, starting at The Terrace on Main on the corner of Main St. and N. Hollywood Ave. heading west. The path will continue through Daytona and end at the starting point of The Terrace On Main where a celebration will feature drink specials and door prizes. Staging begins at 10 a.m. with the walk kicking off at noon. Proceeds of this event will support Project Safe Zone’s efforts in HIV/AIDS education, awareness and free HIV testing. For more information, visit ProjectSafeZone.webs.com.

Paint the Ribbon Red

Sunday, Dec. 1

Majestic Event Center, Orlando

The Orlando Chapter of Sistas Organizing to Survive (SOS) invites the community to come and paint the ribbon red. The event will have food, music, dancing and fun. All are welcome to this event, but if you would like to paint you will need to RSVP to secure a spot. Free HIV testing, PrEP information, HEP A Vaccines and more. Founded in 2008, SOS aims to educate black women about the impact of HIV/AIDS and to develop an action plan that prevents the further spread of HIV/AIDS and other diseases in Florida’s black communities. For more information or to RSVP, visit Eventbrite.com/Paint-the-Ribbon-Red.

World AIDS Day 2019

Monday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Orlando

Hosted by the Central Florida HIV Planning Council and Impulse Group Orlando, this interactive art and entertainment installation will be focused on “remembering our past and illuminating the future.” This is a free event. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Central Florida HIV Planning Council Facebook events page.

REDefined: World AIDS Dinner Party

Monday, Dec.2, 5-7 p.m.

UCF Live Oak Ballroom, Orlando

Miracle of Love joins UCF groups HEART, Social Justice & Advocacy, CAPS and the Multicultural Student Center to host a dinner with resources and education on HIV/AIDS. The event will feature a special guest panel from Miracle of Love, Bliss Cares and Orlando’s Sisters of Perpetual indulgence. For more information, visit Events.UCF.edu and search keyword REDefined.

The Color of HIV

Friday, Dec. 6, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Hope and Help Center, Winter Park

Hope & Help presents a discussion on HIV prevention and treatment in the black community. This event is free and open to the public. Breakfast will be provided. For more information, visit HopeAndHelp.org.

Tampa Bay

World AIDS Day Service

Sunday, Dec. 1, 4-5 p.m.

MCC Church of the Trinity, Sarasota

Join MCC Church of the Trinity to gather as one people on one night with one message: love and remembrance. Now is the time to come together; the war against HIV is not over. For more information, visit Facebook.com/TrinityMCC.

World AIDS Day Candlelight Vigil

Deuces Corner, St. Petersburg

Sunday, Dec. 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

Join The Burg Cares for a moment of recognition for the continued fight against HIV/AIDS. Come light a candle for a loved one past or present and show your support for those looking to find a cure. For more information, visit Facebook.com/TheBurgCares.

Rock the Ribbon Together

Monday, Dec. 2, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Specialty Care Clinic and University Area Health Center, Tampa

Take the isolation out of HIV by standing together. The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County will offer free HIV and STD testing along with free flu and hepatitis A shots for adults. For more information, visit WorldAIDSDay.org

World AIDS Day Celebration

Center for Health Equity, St. Petersburg

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join the Pinellas Planning Partnership for a celebration of World AIDS Day in St. Pete. Bring the family for a day of free health screenings, food, entertainment, giveaways, speakers and more. Featuring live radio coverage by 95.7 The Beat and radio personality Queen B. For more information, visit EventBrite.com/StPete-World-AIDS-Day.