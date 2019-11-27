Cyndi Lauper to receive UN honor

ABOVE: Cyndi Lauper, photo via Lauper’s Facebook page.

LGBTQ ally and advocate Cyndi Lauper is about to add an award from the United Nations to her already long list of honors.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist will become the first-ever recipient of The High Note Global Prize, an award honoring and celebrating major recording artists for outstanding achievement in using their music and celebrity platform to advocate for social justice worldwide.

According to a press statement from the UN, Lauper is receiving the prize “for her lifelong advocacy for equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning (LGBTQ) people, as well as the significant achievements made by True Colors United, a nonprofit organization she co-founded in 2008 to prevent and end youth homelessness among LGBTQ youth.”

The prize is awarded by the UN in partnership with global partner, The High Note Initiative. It will be presented to Lauper on UN Human Rights Day, December 10, at the pop icon’s “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert in Los Angeles at The Novo at L.A. Live. International recording artist and social activist Kesha will join the UN in presenting the award.

David Clark, CEO of David Clark Cause and creator of The High Note Global Initiative, says, “The High Note Global Prize celebrates artists that have leveraged their musical gifts to create a platform to promote social justice,” said and. “We are delighted to recognize and honor Cyndi Lauper as the 2019 High Note Global Prize Laureate. For decades she has promoted human rights, been a voice and active participant for change, and inspired people around the world to be tolerant and true to themselves. She is most deserving of this award, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements during our inaugural High Note Global Prize award ceremony.”

In a statement, Laurent Sauveur, Chief of External Outreach for UN Human Rights, comments:

“We are proud to support The High Note Global Initiative in an effort to galvanize global mobilization for human rights, and at the same time honor artists who passionately use their work to promote and protect the rights of others.”

Along with Kesha, other celebrities paying tribute to Lauper and True Colors United on December 10 will include Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlisle, King Princess, Charlie Musselwhite, Henry Rollins, Perry Farrell with Etty Lau Farrell, Justin Tranter, K. Flay, Emily Estefan, Shawn Wasabi, comics Carol Leifer and Lily Tomlin, U.K. comedian Gina Yashere, Margaret Cho, and Carson Kressley, among others to be announced.

Artists and other celebrities who could not participate but have donated items and experiences for a charity auction include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Dua Lipa, Kacey Musgraves, RuPaul, and Tegan and Sara. 100% of proceeds from the auction will go to supporting True Colors United programs.