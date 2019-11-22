Watermark Giveaway: Two Tickets for Melissa Etheridge at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Superstar recording artist Melissa Etheridge has announced “The Medicine Show Tour” – and Watermark has your chance to win tickets to her stop at the newly-reimagined Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater!

Tickets for Etheridge’s tour went on sale Nov. 22. It begins next March in Illinois and will conclude in Clearwater May 1, 2020. Watch the tour announcement below.

2020 Medicine Show Dates Tickets are on sale tomorrow for the 2020 Medicine Show tour! Get yours at 10am local venue time at melissaetheridge.com/events Posted by Melissa Etheridge on Thursday, November 21, 2019

Etheridge will perform a variety of fan favorites as well as songs from “The Medicine Show,” her 15th studio recording released earlier this year via Concord Records.

“The album deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and most profoundly, healing,” Ruth Eckerd shared. “Through the songs she processed the deep fears and hurting she saw in the nation on collective and personal levels; Shaking about national anxiety, Here Comes the Pain, personalizing the opioid crisis, the unifying Human Chain about the hope for healing and the rocking, anthemic Love Will Live.”

Tickets are $49.50 – $99.50 and are available now at Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Raymond James Central Ticket Office, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting RuthEckerdHall.com.

