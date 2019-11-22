VIDEO: ‘Frozen 2’ cast take to London gay bar to sing ‘Let It Go’

While doing press on the other side of the pond, some of the stars of Disney’s “Frozen 2” decided to hit up a London gay bar for a little “Frozen” sing-a-long.

Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad — who voice animated characters Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf in the highly anticipated sequel, as well as the original — visited Heaven, a gay nightclub in London to perform (possibly after a few drinks?) the Oscar-winning hit song from the first film, “Let It Go.”

In the video, Menzel, Groff and Gad take the stage as the Elsa actress herself sings the bulk of the tune with Gad, Groff and even the audience getting their chances to shine.

“Frozen 2” picks up after the events of the first film as Elsa and her sister Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) must save the kingdom of Arendelle from magical forces. The first film was a cultural phenomenon making more than $400 million at the domestic box office in 2013 and bringing in over $1.2 billion dollars to make it the highest grossing animated film worldwide.

“Frozen 2” is now in theaters.