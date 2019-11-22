Netflix drops teaser trailer for new RuPaul series

ABOVE: RuPaul, photo courtesy Netflix.

The first teaser trailer for RuPaul‘s new scripted comedy series has dropped.

Co-written by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King (“Sex and the City”), “AJ and The Queen” is an upcoming hour-long scripted comedy series that comes to Netflix in January.

The show centers around Ruby Red – played by RuPaul – a “down-on-her-luck” drag queen who embarks on a cross-country tour a rundown 1990s R/V with her unlikely sidekick, an 11-year-old stowaway orphan named AJ.

The new teaser trailer doesn’t offer a lot of detail about the show, but it serves up enough to let fans know that the “legendary” Ruby Red is as fierce as the fabulous queen who plays her.