Elton John coming back to Florida in 2020 and tickets are now on sale

ABOVE: Elton John performing at his first Orlando stop of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in March 2019. (Photo by Scott Kerill)

After iconic performances at Orlando’s Amway Center in March and Tampa’s Amalie Arena earlier this month, Sir Elton John is coming back to Florida with more concerts in May 2020, and tickets are available as of today. The 72-year-old legend announced Nov. 13 an additional 24 dates to his sold-out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. The additional dates include stops in both Orlando and Tampa.

These new dates will close out the second year of the North American leg of John’s three-year world tour, which he says will be his final tour ever.

“I’m not Cher,” John joked in an interview with Anderson Cooper in 2018 as he announced the tour. “This is the end.”

John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time. He has one diamond, 38 (multi-)platinum and 26 gold albums; more than 50 Top 40 hits and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, “Candle in the Wind” (1997), which sold over 33 million copies. In August 2018, John became the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine number ones and 27 top ten hits.

Over the course of the last five decades, John has earned six Grammy Awards, a Tony Award and an Oscar. He has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Kennedy Center Honors and been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for “services to music and charitable services.”

In 1992, John established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organizations and has raised over $450 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS. In May, “Rocketmen,” a film based on the life of the legendary performer, was released in theaters and has grossed nearly $200 million worldwide.

John will perform at the Amalie Arena in Tampa May 26, 2020 and at the Amway Center in Orlando May 28, 2020. Tickets, while they last, start around $65 and are available now at both AmalieArena.com and AmwayCenter.com.