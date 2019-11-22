‘Atypical’ star comes out as nonbinary

ABOVE: Brigette Lundy-Paine, photo courtesy Lundy-Paine’s Instagram.

Another celebrity has joined the growing number of media personalities who have come out as nonbinary.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, known for their role on the Netflix series “Atypical, came out as queer last year – but in a heartfelt admission on Instagram earlier this month, has now officially come out as nonbinary.

Lundy-Paine’s announcement, which accompanied a picture of (presumably) their cat, read:

“I’m non-binary, always felt a lil bit boy, lil bit girl, lil bit neither,” they said. “Using they/them as of late n it feels right. scary af to come out n been rly putting this off. But I feel I owe it to myself and to all of us who struggle w gender.”

View the post on Instagram here.

The “Atypical” performer has dropped this news as their career is starting to expand. They appear in the soon-to-be-released drama, “Bombshell,” a film which is already generating awards buzz. In 2020, they’ll be appearing in the heavily-anticipated comedy “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the long-awaited third film in the “Bill & Ted” series.

Among the other famous individuals who have come out as nonbinary are Jonathan Van Ness, Theo Germaine, Sam Smith and Jacob Tobia.