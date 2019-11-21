St. Petersburg marks Transgender Day of Remembrance 2019

ST. PETERSBURG | LGBTQ community advocates and allies gathered Nov. 20 on Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) at Metro’s LGBTQ Welcome Center to honor the known transgender lives lost in 2019.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 22 transgender and gender non-confirming people were killed this year. Equality Florida adds that since 2018, seven transgender women of color have been murdered in Florida, the most of any state in the country.

Attendees met at the Welcome Center for a candlelight vigil, once again organized by 6S Boutique owner Andrew Citino and gender therapist Tristan Byrnes. The gathering welcomed St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, who proclaimed Nov. 20 as TDOR in the city, and featured readings and song. St. Petersburg LGBTQ Liaison Jim Nixon and Police Dept. LGBTQ Liaison Lt. Markus Hughes also read the names of the 22 lives lost.

“Hate crimes are spiking and 22 transgender or gender non-conforming individuals have been targeted and killed in America so far this year,” Mayor Kriseman shared ahead of the gathering. “Today and everyday, we remember them, and we continue the fight in honor of them.”

“Tonight, we remembered,” he noted afterwards.