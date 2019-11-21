PHOTOS: Central Florida Zoo premieres 2019 Asian Lantern Festival

SANFORD, Fla. | The Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens previewed its 2019 Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild Nov. 19 before opening it to the public Nov. 20.

Based on traditional Asian lanterns, this outdoor exhibit features over 30 massive light-up sculptures, all handmade and lit by thousands of LED lights. One of the most impressive lanterns featured was the massive orange and red dragon that stretched for 200 feet.

In addition to the lanterns, the Central Florida Zoo will feature a selection of food trucks and vendors selling various Asian crafts.

The Asian Lantern Festival is open now and will run through Jan. 12, right before the Lunar New Year.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit CentralFloridaZoo.org/Lanterns.

Photos by Danny Garcia.