Same-sex kiss in Australian underwear ad sparks uproar

ABOVE: Bonds’ ad via Facebook.

Australian fashion brand Bonds has generated buzz and controversy on social media with its Christmas advertising campaign.

The brand specializes in underwear and socks – which means that much of its campaign imagery features people in their skivvies. The current Christmas campaign features different couples sharing romantic and intimate moments. It includes an image of two men – reportedly a couple in real life – sharing a tender kiss over breakfast, with the caption, “It’s the little moments that make the Christmas season so special.”

After being posted to Bonds’ Facebook and Instagram pages , the ad featuring the same sex smooch drew both praise and scorn in a massive response from followers.

On the positive side were comments such as the one from a Facebook user named Miranda ‘Boo” Williamson, who said, “Yasssss! Go bonds! Acceptance is so important. We all deserve to be loved!”

Typical of the negative responses was this one from @m_saadeh1 on Instagram, which read, “Tell me about it and how that picture make Christmas so special. I’m unfollowing you and never buy anything from Bonds.”

Bonds has used same-sex couples in its campaigns before, prompting some commenters to express skepticism about the company’s intentions, like Helen Jaitani, who commented, “This is nothing but click-bait. They don’t care about equality… they just want to cause controversy and debate and attract attention to their brand.”

Some commenters simply saw it as an opportunity to make jokes, like Rebecca Rands, who said, “This ad makes me uncomfortable- we all know that sitting on a kitchen bench in your undies would be cold.”

The post can be seen below.

It's the little moments that make the Christmas season so special. ❤️ Shop Xmas Gifts: https://bondsa.us/2zhX09s Posted by BONDS on Sunday, November 17, 2019

Emily Small, general manager of Bonds’ parent company Hanes Apparel, told Daily Mail Australia, “Our Christmas campaign is about celebrating the bonds that make the season and those are different for every individual.

“We are a brand that celebrate all Australians and we wish the couple featured in our social post along with everyone else an equally special and enjoyable festive season.”