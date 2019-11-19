Victory Institute CEO slams media for reporting black voters won’t back LGBTQ candidates

Issue 26.23: Get on the Bus November 14, 2019 We look at a trans woman’s journey to activism, Pulse Memorial selects winning design, Tampa appeals conversion therapy ruling, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events …

Issue 26.22: The Long Road Back November 4, 2019 Central Florida and Tampa Bay survivors of conversion therapy tell their stories, filmmaker Jaymes Thomspon checks into “The Gay Bed & Breakfast of Terror,” Central …