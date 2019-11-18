SMART Ride cycles into record-breaking 16th year

ABOVE: SMART Ride 16’s reveal banner, photo courtesy the SMART Ride’s Facebook page.

KEY WEST, Fla. | Organizers revealed Nov. 16 that SMART Ride 16 raised a record $1,325,427, 100% of which will be used for HIV/AIDS services throughout Florida.

The annual trek is a two-day, 165-mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. It is the nation’s second largest AIDS bicycle ride and the only one of its size to donate the entirety of funds raised to AIDS service organizations.

“This is a record I never envisioned back in 2003 when we raised what we thought was an astounding $169,000,” leadership shared from Key West Nov. 16, “and today you not only raised $1,325,427 — but the past 16 years you have raised nearly 12 million dollars.”

You can watch the reveal below:

Riderless cycle aproaching Posted by SMART Ride on Saturday, November 16, 2019

A number of SMART Ride’s top fundraisers and teams stem from Tampa Bay and Central Florida. Current beneficiaries include Broward House in Wilton Manors, Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Centers in South Florida, Metro Inclusive Health in Tampa Bay, Pridelines in Miami-Dade County, AIDS Help in Monroe County, Miracle of Love in Central Florida and Compass Community Center in Lake Worth Beach.

Donations for SMART Ride 16 will be accepted until Dec. 31, 2019. Registration for SMART Ride 17, which will be held Nov. 20-21, 2020, is now open. For more information or to donate funds, visit TheSmartRide.org.