onePULSE Foundation releases information on The 49 Legacy Scholarships program

ORLANDO | The onePULSE Foundation announced Nov. 18 that the application period for the inaugural 49 Legacy Scholarships will begin Dec. 1.

The 49 Legacy Scholarships program will award 49 individual scholarships annually — each up to $10,000 — for use at an accredited institution of higher learning, including career and technical schools.

“We will never forget the 49 Angels taken from us that day. This scholarship program will honor each victim and continue their legacy,” said onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman Earl Crittenden in a statement. “Each Angel was special and loved, and we hope that through these scholarships, generations of students and professionals will continue to be empowered and inspired by their lives.”

onePULSE worked with the families of each of those who were killed in the Pulse tragedy to establish the scholarships based on the respective victims’ interests, careers or aspirations. The 49 scholarships cover a wide range of careers including healthcare, business, cosmetology, social science, communications and the arts. Several of the scholarships are open to any field of study.

“We know that Shane is sitting with the Angels now, and we believe that he would be so delighted that a scholarship fund of this kind could enable aspiring vocalists to reach their full potential professionally,” said Corliss and Stephan Tomlinson, parents of Shane Tomlinson, a singer who was among the 49 people killed in the tragedy. “We know that this scholarship will also do a lot to ensure our son will never be forgotten.”

onePULSE states that several factors will be considered when selecting each scholarship recipient including the applicant’s personal story, financial need or independence, strong academic or self-improvement interest, and proven track record of leadership, community involvement and/or work experience.

The nonprofit also stated that preference will be given to applicants who are immediate family members of the 49 victims, as well as all of the survivors of the tragedy, and strongly encourage family members and survivors to apply. High school seniors as well as students already enrolled in an institution of higher learning are eligible to apply.

The scholarship application will be online starting Dec. 1 with a deadline to submit of Jan. 31. The 49 scholarship recipients will be notified in the spring of 2020 and will be available for use during the 2020-21 academic year.

onePULSE established the 49 Legacy scholarship program as a part of its four pillars mission to “create and support a memorial that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, education programs that open eyes and legacy scholarships that open doors.”

Any individual, group or organization who would like to contribute a donation for the 49 Legacy Scholarship program can do so at onePULSEFoundation.org\Scholarships. You can also view the full list of scholarships and, starting Dec. 1, view information on how to apply.