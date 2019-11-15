Lil’ Nas X becomes first out CMA winner

Lil’ Nas X has become the first out gay performer to win a Country Music Association (CMA) Award.

The 20-year old artist received his CMA in the “Musical Event of the Year” category, sharing the prize with collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus for their remix of “Old Town Road.” Their song spent 20 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nax X expressed his excitement on Twitter, retweeting the CMA’s post announcing the win with the comment, “LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! 🐎⚡️”

The musician has already made an impact in the industry despite his young age. Last summer, he won “Song of the Year” at the MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first out gay man to win in the category.

Lil’ Nas X had come out not long before the MTV awards, ending Pride month by making the announcement – somewhat cryptically – on Twitter.

First, he tweeted “some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure.”

The tweet ended with a rainbow emoji.

The lyrics of the song referenced in the message include the lines:

“I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine / I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time / I set boundaries for myself, it’s time to cross the line.”

To make his intention clearer, the musician then issued a second tweet featuring a detail from the album’s cover art, a rainbow-colored skyscraper in the city skyline.

After his coming out, the majority of his followers expressed their support for the singer, with a few saying they didn’t care and even fewer expressing disapproval.