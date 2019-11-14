PHOTOS: Metro’s annual party raises funds, welcomes Deborah Cox

ST. PETERSBURG | Metro Inclusive Health‘s annual Cocktail Party featuring recording artist Deborah Cox raised nearly $110,000 on Nov. 9.

Metro utilizes the annual event to raise awareness and funds for its essential health and community services. The organization served more than 27,000 individuals in Tampa Bay last year and is on course to significantly increase that number in 2019.

Metro detailed its critical work to attendees while honoring community advocates ahead of Cox’s concert. Sabine Niehaus received the Garry Breul Spirit of Metro Volunteer Award, Matthew McGee was honored with the Dr. John Barnett Outstanding Service Award and Cox received the Robert Pope Distinguished Leadership Award.

“We are so very grateful to everyone who made it out for this year’s Annual Cocktail Party featuring Deborah Cox,” Metro shared via social media Nov. 13. “Thanks to our sponsors, attendees, volunteers and YOU, we raised nearly $110,000 in support of life-changing and affirming LGBTQ+ programming. METRO, our LGBTQ+ youth, seniors and trans community say THANK YOU!”

Watermark was on hand to celebrate the one of a kind evening. You can view Metro’s full post announcing this year’s fundraising total – including photos by Dylan Todd – and Watermark’s additional photos below.

Wow, wow… WOW!!! We are so very grateful to everyone who made it out for this year's Annual Cocktail Party featuring… Posted by Metro Inclusive Health on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.