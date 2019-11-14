Issue 26.23: Get on the Bus

We look at a trans woman’s journey to activism, Pulse Memorial selects winning design, Tampa appeals conversion therapy ruling, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!!

Watermark Issue 26.23 // November 14-November 27, 2019

On the Cover | Page 27

Get on the Bus: We look at a trans woman’s journey to activism. Photograph by Dylan Todd. Cover layout design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.

INSIDE: Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Watermark includes its annual Holiday Gift Guide in this issue.

Career in Service | Page 9

OPD LGBTQ Liason Sgt. Grace Peek-Harris announces retirement.

2020 Vision | Page 13

Tampa Pride kicks off 2020 fundraising, names grand marshals.

Tallahassee Right | Page 15

Florida lawmakers seek a statewide ban on “conversion therapy” in 2020.

Plan Bea | Page 39

Divine Grace channels comedic icon Bea Arthur in two upcoming stage shows.

The Last Page | Page 54

Get to know Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s Lisa Brown and Dawn Kallio – co-owners of Bowled Over Promotions.

