Issue 26.23: Get on the Bus

Watermark Issue 26.23 // November 14-November 27, 2019
On the Cover | Page 27
Get on the Bus: We look at a trans woman’s journey to activism. Photograph by Dylan Todd. Cover layout design by DiBenedetto/Wiedemann.
INSIDE: Holiday Gift Guide 2019
Watermark includes its annual Holiday Gift Guide in this issue.
Career in Service | Page 9
OPD LGBTQ Liason Sgt. Grace Peek-Harris announces retirement.
2020 Vision | Page 13
Tampa Pride kicks off 2020 fundraising, names grand marshals.
Tallahassee Right | Page 15
Florida lawmakers seek a statewide ban on “conversion therapy” in 2020.
Plan Bea | Page 39
Divine Grace channels comedic icon Bea Arthur in two upcoming stage shows.
The Last Page | Page 54
Get to know Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s Lisa Brown and Dawn Kallio – co-owners of Bowled Over Promotions.
