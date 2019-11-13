New York courts to expand gender options on jury documents

By : Wire Report
November 13, 2019
Comments: 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) | New York’s court system says it plans to expand the gender options on jury documents in an effort to be more inclusive of people who do not identify as male or female.

State court spokesman Lucian Chalfen says the system aims to have the updated juror information card set for distribution by early January.

Chalfen says the new categories will include female, male, transgender, nonbinary, intersex and other. He says the cards, which tell people when they must attend jury duty, only have male and female gender options right now.

The court system is also changing up its juror questionnaire.

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

florida birth certificates same sex parents gay lgbt
731 people get gender changes on NYC birth certificates
Transgender inmate claims prison guard raped her
Transgender teen settles with South Carolina DMV over license photo