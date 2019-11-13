Adam Rippon spends birthday on ice

Olympic medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon turned 30 on Nov. 11, and he took to the ice to celebrate.

He decided to commemorate his milestone by shooting a video of himself dancing a “birthday joy skate.”

In the video, Rippon skates an awe-inspiring routine to Ben Platt’s cover of the Joni Mitchell song, “River.”

The out skater and LGBTQ advocate explained on Instagram why he wanted to mark his birthday in this way.

“Today is my 30th birthday,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for everything and everyone in my life. Thank you for always sending love and positive energy my way. I hope I’m always able to do the same for you.

“I wanted to do something fun for myself so I asked one of my old skating choreographers, Cindy Stuart, to put this together with me. She is amazing. And Ben Platt is also amazing (duh) and when I heard him do a cover of this song I knew I had to skate to it. Huge thank you to @oniceperspectives who put this all together too [heart emoji] HBD 2 ME. I LOVE YOU.”

Rippon, who came out as gay in 2015, skated for the U.S. at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where, along with skier Gus Kenworthy, he became one of the first two openly gay men to compete with the American Olympic team. Rippon won a Bronze Medal, while his engaging personality and social media savvy won him a massive fan following.

After the Olympics, he became a celebrity contestant on season 26 of “Dancing With The Stars,” winning the season with dance partner Jenna Johnson. He announced his retirement from competitive skating in November last year.

Rippon’s memoir, “Beautiful on the Outside,” was published in October, and he is currently on a book tour across the US. He can also be seen co-hosting the Facebook Watch show “Relationship Rehab” with comedian Michelle Collins.