Ricky Martin sharply criticizes proposed changes to Puerto Rico Civil Code

Ricky Martin, photo via Martin's Facebook page.

Ricky Martin is among those who have sharply criticized proposed amendments to Puerto Rico’s Civil Code that would rescind LGBTQ rights in the U.S. commonwealth.

Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, a Puerto Rican LGBTQ advocacy group, told the Washington Blade transgender Puerto Ricans would no longer be able to change the gender marker on their birth certificates if the Puerto Rico Senate approves the proposed amendments. Serrano said another revision under consideration would “open the door to allow churches to discriminate” against LGBTQ Puerto Ricans based on their religious beliefs.

Serrano noted another amendment would limit abortion rights in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico House of Representatives earlier this year approved the amendments. The Senate is expected to vote on them as early as Wednesday.

Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz, who is president of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party, is known for his vocal opposition to LGBTQ rights.

“We must keep in mind the Senate’s motives to amend the Civil Code,” tweeted Martin on Nov. 7. “Lawmakers are obsessed with provoking a setback in the fight for equality the LGBTQ community has led.”

Comité Amplio para la Búsqueda de la Equidad, a coalition of Puerto Rican human rights groups that includes Puerto Rico Para Tod@s and the Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition, in a letter they sent to Rivera on Nov. 8 urged him to postpone the vote on the amendments.