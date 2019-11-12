Ocasio-Cortez goes fangirl for Sasha Velour

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) went to a performance by Sasha Velour on Monday night, and came out sounding like the drag queen’s biggest fan.

The House freshman met with the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum after the Washington, D.C. show, calling the performance “incredible” and “amazing.”

In a video posted by Velour — who describes herself as a “gender-fluid drag queen and visual artist” — Ocasio-Cortez gushes praise at the reality show star after the “Smoke and Mirrors” performance.

https://www.facebook.com/sashavelour1/videos/2408830556025657/

“I thought it was amazing! It was incredible. It was fabulous,” the 30-year-old House Rep. says, going on to joke, “I’m like that Lady Gaga moment where she’s like ‘stunning, amazing, impeccable, genius.”

Velour, winner of the ninth season of “Drag Race,” is currently touring her “blend of drag, visual art, and magic” show around the country.

Ocasio-Cortez has already revealed her enthusiasm for the VH1 series, agreeing in September to a “glam session” with Shuga Cain, another former contestant, after Ocasio-Cortez had shared on Instagram that she was “trying to practice her glow up skills.”

The congresswoman said earlier this year that being a guest on the drag competition series would be her “dream,” and in a live Instagram post called it one of “the most amazing things ever,” adding, “I’m just so thankful that we have a community that can celebrate each other and just find joy in each other and beauty in each other and uplift each other.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been preceded on the show by another prominent law-maker. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last year appeared in the “Werk Room” segment of an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Pelosi, 79, spoke with the Hollywood Reporter after her appearance, saying that politicians could learn authenticity from drag queens.

“This idea of people believing in themselves, being themselves, taking pride in themselves, is not just a lesson for politicians but for everyone in the country,” the House Speaker said.