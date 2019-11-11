VIDEO: Bullied gay teen fights back, goes viral

A video of LaPorte High School student Jordan Steffy fighting a bully who called him a faggot has gone viral.

In the video, posted to Twitter, Steffy is seen hitting another student after the unnamed boy gets into Steffy’s face and calls him a faggot.

This is the fight 😶 pic.twitter.com/DAsehv9I4m — Jordan Steffy (@JordanSteffy1) November 9, 2019

Steffy goes on to tell the bully, in more colorful language, “I’m done with you. Call me a faggot one more time.”

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times in the last 24 hours.

Another angle of the initial slap was posted to a different Twitter account. That video has more than 10 million views.

Y’all ever wonder what’s going on at your old high school too? pic.twitter.com/FiCZw8y6ir — Tyler Konopacki (@Konopaco) November 7, 2019

Twitter erupted with most people saying how proud they were of Steffy for standing up for himself.

When I say that this baby slapped him with the hands of Harvey Milk and EVERY ancestor at Stone Wall…. pic.twitter.com/3ycoR9rcgz — Jon Paul, Ed.D 🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) November 9, 2019

I’m sorry you had to go there, but I love that you stood your ground. Keep being you! Xoxo — Miss Coco Peru (@themisscocoperu) November 10, 2019

I’m so proud of you pooh! pic.twitter.com/FuUIIr4iRb — Jojo 🦍 (@loco__jojo) November 9, 2019

Jordan I’m a retired teacher and judge of the juvenile court. I don’t hold with violence but I do hold with self-defense and I think you did a very very good thing. Maybe this youngster will think twice before trying to build himself up by being an idiot. Good for you! — Allison E. Moss (@AllisonEMoss2) November 10, 2019

JORDAN YOU ARE MY HERO! I am so proud of you! SERIOUSLY THANK YOU! We are going into 2020 with this energy. Anti-LGBT bigtory must end. PERIOD! https://t.co/mQDC8WfjMI — Jason (One Piece fan) (@EscaflowneClown) November 9, 2019

Both Steffy and the bully received suspensions due to the fight, according to Steffy’s replies on Twitter.

“I was suspended and my mom is pulling me into homeschool just because she doesn’t agree with how it was handled,” he wrote in one reply. In another, he wrote “Suspended me , and the other kid me longer of course due to the fighting but I am taking it as a lesson to not be anyone’s doormat and to leave your shoes at the door.”

Oh no I was suspended and my mom is pulling me into homeschool just because she doesn’t agree with how it was handled — Jordan Steffy (@JordanSteffy1) November 9, 2019