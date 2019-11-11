South Florida housing project for elderly LGBTQ residents breaks ground

A South Florida nonprofit organization has broke ground on a 48-unit apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida intended to bring affordable housing to LGBTQ senior citizens, according to Multi-Housing News.

The Residences at Equality Park will be a four-story building offering housing ranging from studio apartments to two-bedroom units.

The project, which was announced in 2018, is being developed by nonprofit Carrfour Supportive Housing. Carrfour will also serve as operator and service coordinator for the property. The Pride Center — a nonprofit organization in South Florida which provides a welcoming, safe space for the LGBTQ community — will provide services to Residences at Equality Park including support groups, cultural eventsm recreational activities and the annual Active Aging Health Expo.

“This project will help to address the affordable housing needs of the residents of the city of Wilton Manors and the surrounding areas in Broward County,” Carrfour Supportive Housing President & CEO Stephanie Berman told Multi-Housing News.

The Residences at Equality Park is expected to be completed in 2020.