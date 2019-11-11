New Hampshire city elects 1st openly trans person to council

By : Wire Report
November 11, 2019
Comments: 0

ABOVE: Palana Belken (center) with supporters. (Photo from Belken’s Facebook)

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) | An American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) representative has made history as the first openly transgender person to be elected to a city council in New Hampshire.

Seacoastonline.com reports 30-year-old Palana Belken was elected Nov. 5 in Rochester. She defeated longtime incumbent city councilor and Democratic state rep. Sandra Keans. The vote was 342-300. She was one of three LGBTQ residents elected to the 12-seat City Council.

Belken, the trans justice organizer for the ACLU of New Hampshire, said she heard a lot of ideas and received a lot of valuable insight from residents over the past several weeks on such issues like the downtown’s revitalization, substance use disorder and housing affordability as she campaigned.

She said most people “just saw me as a young person looking to get elected.”

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

House kills ban on gay conversion therapy for minors
Chelsea Manning ends hunger strike after Army approves treatment
Gay couples pushing hard for marriage equality in Illinois