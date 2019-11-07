‘The Politician’ season two begins filming

ABOVE: “The Politician” promotional photo (from Facebook)

Ben Platt announced on Twitter Nov. 5 that production for season two of the Netflix series “The Politician” is underway.

The series stars out actor Platt as Payton Hobart, a high school student determined to become the president of the United States, but starting smaller by running for class president. Throughout the first season, Payton must navigate the politics of his Santa Barbara high school and attempts to cultivate and maintain his perfect presidential image.

Ryan Murphy — creator of “The Politician” as well as hit shows “Glee,” “Pose” and “American Horror Story” — has been commended for his casual inclusion of LGBTQ characters without making it a big to do. Payton’s fluid sexuality is handled as a non-issue in the series, which to many viewers felt revolutionary.

The show also stars actors such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Bette Midler, Judith Light, Lucy Boynton and Laura Dreyfuss.

Though no release date has been released, Netflix has announced that two more seasons of the show were ordered.

Season one of “The Politician” is available to stream on Netflix now.