Drag queen son of Argentine president does Pride

ABOVE: Estanislao Fernàndez at Buenos Aires Pride (Photo: @dyhzy | Instagram)

Among the hundreds of thousands who took part in Buenos Aires Pride on Nov. 2 was the drag queen son of Argentina’s new President-elect.

In Argentina’s elections last week, a coalition led by Alberto Fernàndez took power. Fernàndez, who will be sworn in on Dec. 10, has spoken in support of LGBTQ rights and has also praised his 24-year-old son, Estanislao Fernàndez, who is a drag queen and cosplayer with a large social media following.

Estanislao posted a message to his Instagram as he rode upon one of the 30 floats at the Pride festival.

Translated into English, it read:

“Today we send a message of love and acceptance from Buenos Aires to the world. The most important day of the year arrived, the one in which we remember with affection and pride all those who fell so that we can be free and happy. It’s also a day to celebrate and celebrate being proud of being who we are but also a day of claims, we have advanced a lot as a society and we are on a very good path, but until discrimination, violence, hatred and impunity against us cease to exist, the claims continue.”

As for Estanislao’s father, his new government is being welcomed by many in the LGBTQ community, and the new president tweeted a message of support for Pride on Nov. 2.

“We are going to build an Argentina with more rights, in which love and equality reign. We are going to build an Argentina for everyone, everyone, and everyone.”

This was Buenos Aires’ 28th annual Pride parade. Organizers of the event estimated around 300,000 took to the streets – a far cry from the crowd of about 300 people that took part in the first event in 1992.

Argentina is known for progressive LGBTQ rights. Same-sex sexual activity was made legal in the South American country in 1887, it has recognized same-sex marriage since 2010 and has one of the best track records in the world on trans rights.

Still, advocates say there’s more to be accomplished, and some marchers carried banners demanding more inclusive LGBTQ education, abortion rights and an end to hate crimes.