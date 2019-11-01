Transgender woman murdered in El Salvador capital

ABOVE: Anahy Miranda Rivas, photo via Facebook.

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador | Last Sunday, Oct. 27, dawned with the blood of one more LGBTQ Salvadoran spilled.

Authorities say a group of armed suspects who were inside a van grabbed Anahy Miranda Rivas, 27, on Boulevard de los Héroes in San Salvador, the Salvadoran capital. Preliminary reports indicate the suspects held and dragged her for several meters along the boulevard before they stabbed her with a sharp object.

The suspects then left Rivas’ body near a nightclub on Boulevard de los Héroes.

Authorities arrived at the scene after a group of people who realized what had happened called 911. Additional details have not been released, but Rivas’ death raises the number of hate crimes that have been committed against the LGBTQ community — especially against transgender woman — in the Central American country to more than 300.

Rivas’ murder has put trans women, who have been historically excluded, on alert. LGBTQ organizations and activists are particularly concerned.