Rainbow Democrats endorse Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

ORLANDO | The Rainbow Democrats Caucus endorsed current Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer for re-election in an announcement Oct. 17.

“Since becoming mayor, Buddy Dyer has cultivated an inclusive environment in our city government that promotes diversity and inclusion by establishing local programs, ordinances and laws that benefit the LGBTQ+ community,” the endorsement letter begins.

The Rainbow Democrats listed several of Dyer’s accomplishments in regards to his LGBTQ record; including establishing the city’s first-ever domestic partnership registry, supporting marriage equality, officiating many same-sex weddings at City Hall once it became legal in the state and helping to establish Orlando’s Safe Place Initiative. The letter also highlights Dyer’s work after the 2016 Pulse tragedy in helping to bring the city together and heal.

“Orlando continues to be a world-class tourist destination for the world. Ensuring that our city is as diverse and inclusive as possible for our LGBTQ+ community & visitors has been Mayor Dyer’s focus. This has earned Orlando a 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index four years in a row,” the endorsement states.

Dyer is running for his fifth full term in office. He is being challenged by District 6 City Commissioner Samuel Ings and Central Florida businesswoman and Navy veteran Aretha Simons.

Orlando’s mayoral election is on Nov. 5. Early voting is open now.