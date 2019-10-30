Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber postpones annual gala

ABOVE: Diamonds in Diversity 2018 at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel on Feb. 3. Photo by Jamarqus Mosley.

The Tampa Bay Diversity Chamber of Commerce (TBDCC) announced Oct. 29 that its annual awards gala Diamonds in Diversity has been moved to 2020.

Originally scheduled for March 1 of this year, the celebration was postponed until Oct. 18 to focus on welcoming the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) to Tampa Aug. 13-16. The conference was the largest gathering LGBTQ business leaders and allies in the world.

“That the NGLCC chose to come here because of Tampa’s economic empowerment and growth speaks volumes of Florida and we should all be proud,” TBDCC President & CEO Justice Gennari shared with Watermark. “It’s our job to utilize this conference to put Tampa on the map as an LGBT organization; an inclusive city that welcomes everyone to work, live and play.”

The conference accomplished that goal. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Aug. 14 that the city of Tampa would formally recognize LGBT-certified businesses in contracting and procurement opportunities.

“We recently celebrated 35 years this year, and what better way to celebrate a huge milestone than to host an international conference,” Gennari reflects. “We were honored to host the 2019 NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference.”

Diamonds in Diversity’s 2020 postponement allows the organization to focus its resources, planning and full commitment on the gathering. Its regularly scheduled networking socials, Breakfast ’n Learns and additional programming will continue as scheduled.

“We are working hard planning for 2020—we will be doing more than ever before,” Gennari says. “We are excited to announce an additional seven programs at our luncheon on Jan. 17 at the Centre Club.

“We are dedicated to doing all we can to building trusted connections and to expanding economic opportunities for all!” he concludes. “We thank all our members for their ongoing support of the Chamber.”

For more information about the TBDCC and its ongoing events, visit DiversityTampaBay.org.