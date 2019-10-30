‘Golden Girls’ puppet parody comes to Tampa

ABOVE: “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody,” photo courtesy the Straz Center.

Picture it: Tampa, 2019. That’s when the Straz Center for the Performing Arts added “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” to its upcoming season.

“Get ready for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down,” the Straz’s press release reads. “Join the Girls from Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life.”

Fans of the show will fondly reflect on the beloved sitcom, but the Straz added that it’s also first-timer friendly. “This will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series,” they advise.

Video of the puppets in action can be seen below via Nightline:

That Golden Girls Show- A Puppet Parody WATCH: The Golden Girls are back, this time as puppets in That Golden Girls Show – A Puppet Parody- tonight on Nightline at 12:35am ET. Posted by Nightline on Wednesday, November 23, 2016

The puppet parody will thank you for being a friend Jan. 26, 2020. Tickets are now on sale starting at $35.50. For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.