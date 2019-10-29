Trump campaign draws on ‘Hocus Pocus’ to denounce impeachment inquiry

ABOVE: The Trump campaign is drawing on “Hocus Pocus” to denounce the impeachment inquiry.

The Trump campaign is drawing on the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” in denouncing the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, selling T-shirts of an image with Democratic lawmakers in the place of witches from the gay cult classic.

Denouncing impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House as a “Witch Hunt,” the image features House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the Bette Midler role; House Oversight & Government Reform Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in the Sarah Jessica Parker role; and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) in the Kathy Najimy role.

Beneath the witches is their crystal ball featuring an image of President Trump in a Superman-style pose and an American flag behind him. Underneath the ball are images of the White House, the U.S. Capitol building and the Washington Monument.

The Trump campaign, according to a news statement, is selling the limited edition “Stop the Witch Hunt” image on T-shirts and posters in time for Halloween.

“Congressional Democrats continue their bogus Witch Hunt of President Trump because they still can’t accept the results of the 2016 election,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “The president will continue delivering for the American people as he promised them in 2016, and there is no stopping him. The American people stand with their president and we will Keep America Great!”

The Trump campaign sells the T-shirts on its website for $30 each and the 24” X 36” poster for $24 each.

The campaign announces the sale of the apparel as Trump and congressional Republicans continue to reject the impeachment inquiry as illegitimate, denouncing the closed-door sessions in which it’s being conducted and absence of a full House vote to move forward.

On this basis, the White House has refused to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry ignoring subpoenas for material and calls for witness.

Charles Kupperman, who served as a deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, didn’t show up on Monday to testify despite a congressional subpoena and a warning from Democrats he could be found in contempt for failing to appear.

In an apparent response to this criticism, Pelosi in a letter to colleagues announced she’d allow a floor vote this week on a resolution “that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted.”

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” Pelosi writes.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded in a statement Monday to the planned House vote on impeachment inquiry by continuing to denounce the process.

“We won’t be able to comment fully until we see the actual text, but Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew – that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the president due process, and their secret, shady, closed-door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate,” Grisham said.