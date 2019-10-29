PHOTOS: Parliament House celebrates Halloween early with huge costume party

ORLANDO | It was a dark and stormy night, well it was earlier in the evening, but once the clouds parted and the rain went away the Halloween revelers crowded Parliament House Orlando for a night of dancing, drinking and all around good scares Oct. 26.

Parliament House’s annual Halloween Costume Contest is notorious for bringing out some of Central Florida’s most creative people all itching to win the grand prize — $5,000 cold hard cash!

If you missed the party, have no fear, Parliament House will be throwing another scare-tastic party on the actual night of Halloween with a cash prize of $3,000.

While you get ready to show off your costume this Thursday, check out the photos from Saturday’s contest below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.