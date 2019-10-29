PHOTOS: Costumed pups (and their two-legged friends) attend the Central Florida grand opening of A Ruff Day Bark Club

By : Danny Garcia
October 29, 2019
ORLANDO | A Ruff Day Bark Club is the newest business in the Lake Nona area. Their grand opening open house was held Oct. 26 and welcomed pets, and their owners, to check out the amazing new digs.

After the official ribbon cutting took place, all four- and two-legged friends were invited to see the amenities the new business offers to pamper your pets, including luxury staycation suites, self dog-wash services and an observation lounge where pet parents can watch their pups have fun with their friends while partaking in a refreshing glass of wine or an ice cold beer.

In addition to the tour of the facilities, A Ruff Day Bark Club also hosted a pet Halloween costume contest, a diving pool for the fearless pups and several local area vendors — Watermark included!

Check out photos from the event below.

Photos by Danny Garcia.

