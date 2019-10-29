Libertee Belle, early Alabama LGBTQ activist, dies

By : Wire Report
October 29, 2019
Comments: 0
ABOVE: Alabama drag queen and activist Libertee Belle. (Photo from Facebook)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) | A drag queen who was an early advocate of LGBTQ rights in Alabama has died.

The performer known as Libertee Belle was among the organizers of Central Alabama Pride in the 1980s and served as grand marshal of Birmingham’s gay pride parade at least once.

She often performed at shows to benefit gay rights organizations and was among the highest-profile members of the state’s LGBTQ community.

The activist was born Ronald Norman Simoneau Jr. His sister, Debi Simoneau, says he was 61.

Simoneau says the Navy veteran first performed in drag in Massachusetts and later got active in the gay community in Alabama.

Simoneau was found dead in his apartment Oct. 24. A cause of death hasn’t been released.

His sister says a memorial service is being planned for November.

Share this story:

Avatar

Wire Report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

In Alabama Senate race, Roy Moore stirs far right base
alabama gay lgbt
Alabama minister arrested over gay wedding pleads guilty
alabama gay lgbt
Alabama gay couple impatient for marriage equality