State Department human rights advocacy commission holds first meeting

ABOVE: The first public meeting of the Commission on Unalienable Rights, photo via Sec. Pompeo’s Twitter.

A controversial human rights advisory commission the State Department created earlier this year held its first meeting on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered opening remarks at the Commission on Unalienable Rights meeting that took place at the State Department.

The Federal Registrar earlier this month published a State Department note that said Wednesday’s meeting would, among other things, “include topics related to human rights and the American founding.” Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law School professor who chairs the commission, ran the meeting.

“Today we hosted the 1st public meeting of the Commission on Unalienable Rights,” tweeted Pompeo on Wednesday. “I’m confident the Commission will advance the Administration’s unmatched commitment to fundamental human rights and extend America’s legacy as a nation without peer in upholding freedom and human dignity.”

Today we hosted the 1st public meeting of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. I’m confident the Commission will advance the Administration’s unmatched commitment to fundamental human rights & extend America’s legacy as a nation without peer in upholding freedom & human dignity. pic.twitter.com/nvSmpLMxzm — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 23, 2019

Pompeo in July announced the commission will stress “natural laws and natural rights.” On the same day he also said Glendon, who is known for her vocal opposition to marriage rights for same-sex couples, will chair it.

Hundreds of LGBTQ advocacy groups and their supporters who include former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samantha Power and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) have strongly criticized the commission. Wednesday’s meeting also took place against the backdrop of continued criticism over the Trump administration’s LGBTQ rights record in the U.S. and its overall foreign policy.